DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The Central Bucks Board of School Directors voted 6-3 Tuesday night to retain a nine-district voting region map that will have implications on the election of new school board members.
A voting region committee was formed to consider whether the nine-district region should be redrawn to create a three-region map, which could have had the potential to alter the outcome of elections and the makeup of the school board.
The committee included board members Leigh Vlasblom, Sharon Collopy and Tabitha Dell'Angelo, as well as two community members.
The 6-3 vote was the familiar division in the board with Dell'Angelo, Mariam Mahmud and Karen Smith voting no.
Vlaslom said she tried to keep an open mind and listen to the advantages and disadvantages of having three regions.
"I just found myself landing back on the nine regions, as I think it's what serves our district best," Vlaslom said. "We always had nine districts, and it allows a greater opportunity for each township to have a voice in the school district."
A grassroots citizens group known as CBSD Fair Votes had objected to the current map, saying it violated the U.S. Constitution and the state public school code.
The group had submitted the three-district map for consideration where there would have been three school directors elected from each of the three regions, every two years.
The nine-district map has been redrawn to reflect the data from the 2020 census.
The revised map can be viewed here: CBSD Region Map Proposal.
Dell'Angelo said the nine-region map clearly favors one political party in each region and would most likely result in having Republicans maintain a board majority.
"The single most harmful influence that I think our school district has dealt with in the last few years is hyper-partisanship," Dell'Angelo said. "The map on the table tonight, I'm afraid, exacerbates that issue."
"Our current reality is one where it seems that Republicans are set on maintaining power even though it's not the will of the populace," she continued.
"The current nine-region map resulted in Republicans winning a majority of the seats, even though Democrats got more total votes," Dell'Angelo said. "The only way to remedy this is to support a map that is either completely or, in part, at-large."
"The benefit of the proposed three-region map is that the representatives in those regions would have to work together, collaborate and seek to understand the concerns of the larger region," she added.
Dell'Angelo reminded the board that it serves everyone in all nine regions and not just the people in each member's small region.
"And the problem with the map that's on the table today is that because each region is so skewed in one direction or the other, an individual representative doesn't have any reason to really listen and attempt to find common ground with those with whom they disagree," Dell'Angelo said.
"For the many people I've heard talk about the importance of valuing parents' voices, it's easy to see how ideologically skewed voting regions will effectively silence many voices," she claimed.
Dell'Angelo called the current system "broke," and commented that the board had an opportunity Tuesday night to commit to refocusing on the community and resisting partisanship.
Collopy said she would have supported a seven-region map, with several members voted at-large, but that was not placed on the table.
"The idea that three regions will, you know, just have us all singing 'Kumbaya' (is false)," Collopy said. "We used to get along, but there are bitter differences now."
Collopy blamed the politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sexualization of children as the two issues that have created divisions in the district.
Smith said the district would be better off if there were at-large districts.
"I like the idea that our constituents would be able to vote for a school board director every two years," Smith said. "And if you look at the community group that went out and surveyed our community and received over 3,500 signatures on their petitions for a three-region map, I think that speaks volumes."
Vlasblom said while she applauds the efforts of the 3,500 signatures, she did not take that to be a mandate to change something that's been working.
"Every person in Buckingham and Plumstead townships could potentially be disenfranchised, so it makes absolutely no sense to me how that could make it more fair," Vlasblom said.
She added that the 3,500 signatures do not speak for the 121,000 she has in her own district.
The partisan divide in the community was evidenced during the public comment period where speakers made political comments in favor of or against members of the community running for school board seats.
After an hour of public comment, members of the audience became unruly and hurled insults, accusations, threats and, at times, profanity.
Board President Dana Hunter called for a five-minute recess, after which time the board voted to stop the public comment period and proceed with the agenda.
Twelve members of the community did not have opportunities to speak, but Hunter said they would be given priority at the next board meeting.