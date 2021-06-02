DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Students in the Central Bucks School District can take off their face masks starting Monday.
After a nearly four-hour meeting Wednesday night, the school board voted to make the mask mandate optional, even though there are only a few days left in the school year.
Tensions ran high at that special meeting as parents made their cases both for and against a district-wide mask mandate.
There's only seven days left in this school year, but the mask mandate attestation signed by the district earlier this year expired and some parents, like Jamie Walker, want to see the students go mask-less for their final week.
"I feel like masking children is wrong, I feel like it makes them not be able to breathe, these kids can't see each other's faces," Walker said.
Walker has three kids in the district but actually pulled them out of Central Bucks and placed them in private school because of the mask mandate. She says face coverings should be optional, if anything.
"It should be up to a parent, not a school board," Walker said.
But other parents see it differently.
Bridgette Thompson spoke out in favor of keeping students masked for the remainder of the year, citing CDC guidelines for unvaccinated people.
"The studies have shown that the masks have worked and it's really kept not only COVID low in the school but the flu was almost nonexistent this year," Thompson said.
Thompson also says it's the school board's responsibility to keep students and staff across the district safe.
"Individual schools can make decisions but when you're making decisions for such a large group, it really becomes incumbent upon the people in charge to make sure that every child is safe," Thompson said.
The board voted to make masks optional starting Monday. Some parents erupted in applause and cheers after the decision was announced.