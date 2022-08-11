The Central Bucks School District has once again passed a new policy that's raising some eyebrows.

The school board said it wants to keep "age-inappropriate" material out of classrooms, but some say it's important to read between the lines.

On Tuesday night, the CBSD School Board voted to pass a new policy banning "age-inappropriate" material in the classroom. Specifically, it bans "written depictions of sexual acts."

"It's hard really honestly to put into words how damaging this is," said Catherine Semisch, a former teacher who recently retired from Central Bucks West High School.

Semisch said the change will make it harder for teachers to manage their own curriculum.

"Good teaching is not, all right class, today turn to page 242 now read that, now answer the questions, okay goodbye. That's where we're headed," said Semisch.

That issue was also debated by board members at the meeting Tuesday.

"I am afraid that the way it's written now, it's predicated on the idea that we don't trust teachers to know what's gratuitous sex, so we have to have this policy," said Director Tabiha Dell-Angelo.

"This discusses resources and materials that we use district-wide, which are things our administration brings to us and that we approve. It does not have anything to do with trusting or distrusting our teachers," said Board Vice President Leigh Vlasblom.

The policy makes a few exceptions, including teaching about "the procreative sex act." That's something many students, and parents like Marlene Pray, feel discriminates against LGBTQ+ students.

"Their experiences are being erased and being denied and being stigmatized as something that's not appropriate or healthy or important," said Pray. "It absolutely marginalizes sexual behavior that is not procreative. It's also kind of creepy as a parent to see that language."

One 11th grade student we spoke with at Central Bucks West High School, Alexandra Coffey, said she hopes there can be more discussion in the future.

"I feel like maybe they're scared, they don't know how to approach it, and they're kind of like pushing it away, but it would be nice if they took a second to listen and maybe try to understand," said Coffey.

"They should have brought us together. They should have said let's convene a committee. What teachers would like to be on it? What parents would like to be on it?" said Semisch.

The new policy comes just two weeks after the board passed another policy banning books with age-inappropriate material from school libraries.