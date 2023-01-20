DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Students and teachers in the Central Bucks School District will protest a policy that officials say will promote 'neutrality' in classrooms.

The protest will take place outside of Central Bucks West High School from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This is video of a protest that happened at Central Bucks East earlier this week.

The school board recently approved a policy restricting what teachers can talk about or display in their classrooms.

The policy states the changes will create 'neutrality and balance.'

Organizers of the protest say the policy undermines inclusion.