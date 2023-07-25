DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The Central Bucks Board of School Directors voted 6-3 Tuesday night to award a new five-year contract to Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh that will immediately give him a 40% pay increase.
Lucabaugh was hired two years ago with a salary of $225,000 and a five-year contract.
The new five-year contract will raise Lucabaugh's salary $90,000, for a total of $315,000.
The action now makes Lucabaugh one of the highest paid superintendents in the state.
The contract also will give Lucabaugh a 2.5% increase to his base salary for the next four years, beginning in July 2024.
Prior to the new contract, the board voted unanimously to accept Lucabaugh's resignation, releasing him from his original five-year contract.
The board was split among its usual lines, with Tabitha Dell'Angelo, Dr. Mariam Mahmud and Karen Smith voting against re-hiring Lucabaugh with a new contract.
All three — which have been termed as the board minority — claimed they had no knowledge of the agenda item and were excluded from discussions.
The board did, however, meet in a closed-door executive session 45 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.
Smith said she could not believe her eyes when she received the copy of the board's Tuesday agenda and read about the contract for the first time.
"The board majority made this decision outside of the public eye, without the involvement of the entire board," Smith said, "and regardless of whether or not there was discussion, these actions violate the intention of the Sunshine Act."
"The most grievous part of this proposed contract, however, is not that it was shrouded in secrecy," she said. "It's the absolute grotesque salary increase, when our district is struggling desperately to retain and attract employees at every level, particularly our support staff."
Smith noted that the amount of the raise is more than what most teachers earn in a year.
"There's no rationale that makes this level of increase acceptable," she added.
Both Mahmud and Dell'Angelo said that Lucabaugh has done good work for the district in his time as superintendent.
"I do think that the current salary for a superintendent is too low, and if I had been asked to be part of a discussions about negotiations, I would have recommended a raise for sure," Dell'Angelo said.
"When I was running on this board, we were in the midst of support staff negotiations, and I watched support staff and parents and teachers and students come here, and they were begging for relatively small raises," she said. "What we settled on was well below market, and we've suffered for the last two years with support staff shortages."
"And no matter how much anyone might feel positively about Dr. Lucabaugh, I think the budget discussion that we had recently makes it so difficult to accept a $90,000 raise," Dell'Angelo added.
Board member James Pepper said he fully supported giving Lucabaugh a new contract.
"When people ask me why you're giving him a $90,000 raise, I say it's worth every single penny, because I know that this man has the safety of all our children at the forefront of his mind every single day," Pepper said. "That's why I will be an enthusiastic 'yes' for increasing Dr. Lucabaugh's pay and extending his contract."
Vice President Leigh Vlasblom said the district has had five superintendents since 2012.
"This district needs stability," Vlasblom said. "We need consistency, and we need to allow the staff and teachers to do their job and not be in this constant turmoil of who is going to be leading the district."
President Dana Hunter added that the job of superintendent is a very difficult position.
"I know that over the course of the last year, many have reached out to Dr. Lucabaugh to try and recruit him," Hunter said. "And I believe in his leadership, and I think it's in the best interest of the district to keep him."
Prior to the vote, the board heard members of the public speak for 90-minutes, with most criticizing the raise and the contract.
Doylestown Borough resident Ginger Hardwick identified herself as an employment lawyer who looks at contracts for a living.
"I have never seen a change like this," Hardwick said. "I think most people in our community would be shocked to learn that this superintendent contract provides for eight weeks of paid time off. I don't know anybody who works full time who gets that kind of vacation."
"And if I just may say that the contract also provides a penalty if a new school board is elected in November, and this new school board wishes to ask for the superintendent's resignation, the new school board will have to pay a one-year severance that is well over $300,000," Hardwick added.
Buckingham Township resident Laurie Ann Moore called the action "shady."
"What is truly going on here?" Moore asked. "The board wants to allow the superintendent to resign mid-contract and then rehire him for another contract at a higher salary. If that isn't the definition of shady, I don't know what is."
"We need a fiscally responsible school board working to better the education of our students, and we need a school board that will put a stop to all the chaos and embarrassment that is surrounded our district," she added. "Our community deserves better. We demand better. We will vote in November, and it will be better."
Plumstead Township resident Jenna Ott called the new contract fiscally irresponsible.
"As a taxpayer, parent, supporter of this district and former graduate, it is appalling to me that this board would even consider such an increase for a superintendent," Ott said. "And I say this with no disrespect intended to Dr. Lucabaugh, but he has only been in the role of superintendent for this or any district for just over two years."
"It also raises questions of the superintendent and members of this board's ability to put aside personal gains in order to do what is right for the students, families and community they serve," Ott added.
Buckingham Township resident Heather Reynolds said the board appears to be engaging in backroom deals.
"President Dana Hunter and her board majority seem to be engaging in backroom dealings yet again, meeting behind closed doors to secure large payouts to their friends and allies, while further demonstrating the blatant lack of transparency from our board," Reynolds said.
"This move serves as yet another example of their egregious fiscal irresponsibility and misuse of our tax dollars," she continued. "Our tax dollars should be invested in our students and in our classrooms."