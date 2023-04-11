A Central Bucks middle school teacher says his district is retaliating against him for standing up for LGBTQ students.

Andrew Burgess filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Central Bucks School District and the superintendent.

Burgess, who was an eighth-grade teacher at Lenape Middle School from 2006-2022, says the district suspended him from his job, then made him move schools after he stood up for a transgender student who was being bullied, the lawsuit claims.

The student had reported the bullying to Lenape administrators, but nothing was done, so Burgess helped file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights against the district, the suit says.

Burgess says that complaint, which alleged Central Bucks failed to protect the student from bullying, was filed in March 2022, and Burgess was suspended from his job in May 2022.

The district's suspension letter referred to the incident involving the student as one of two reasons for the discipline. The second reason involved Burgess' efforts to stop the district from removing LGBTQ-themed materials, deemed inappropriate, from classroom libraries, the suit says.

Burgess was escorted out of the building in the middle of the day when he was suspended, and that summer, one week before the start of the new school year, he was involuntarily transferred to Unami Middle School, the paperwork continues.

The lawsuit claims the district violated the First Amendement and Title IX.

It further claims the district is a hostile envirionment for LGBTQ students, and that it has worsened over the last few years.

The Central Bucks School District has been in the news in recent months over controversy involving some actions and policies.

Some of those actions included a ban on pride flags in the classroom, a policy to challenge library books with inappropriate content and a neutrality policy which prohibits teachers from advocating for or displaying items that reflect partisan, political or social policy agendas.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which is helping represent Burgess, filed a complaint against the Central Bucks district in October, alleging widespread discrimination against LGBTQ and transgender students.