POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A community in Montgomery County came together to honor our nation's heroes who were taken prisoner and went missing in action.

Friends of the Forgotten held a motorcycle ride through Pottstown on Sunday.

The group then gathered at Manatawny Park for a remembrance service.

Participants shared the personal toll of losing friends and family during wartime.

"Several members of my graduating class from Reading High School in '65, one was a Marine, one was Army," said Don Eshelman. "They were killed in Vietnam."

The event was held in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which was last Friday.