The leader of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners is making a run for U.S. Senate.
Val Arkoosh announced her campaign in a news release and video Monday morning.
She is seeking the Democratic nomination to fill the seat left open by Sen. Pat Toomey in 2022.
“We’re at a critical moment. I’m fiercely determined to do what’s right -- to stand up to Trump Republicans and push back on their harmful agenda," Arkoosh said in a statement. "Instead, we’ll build a future that lifts people up, rebuild our infrastructure with good paying union jobs, protect our planet by addressing the climate crisis, and finish the job we started to lower the cost of health care."
As chair of the Montgomery County commissioners, Arkoosh, a physician, has been leading the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was first appointed to the board in January 2015 to fill a vacancy, then was twice elected to full four-year terms.
Pennsylvania's wide open Senate race is expected to be one of the most competitive congressional races next year. On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced his candidacy in February.