Electoral College Protests

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

 Jose Luis Magana - freelancer, FR159526 AP

PHILADELPHIA - A retired Pennsylvania firefighter has been arrested on suspicion of throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers during the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Former Chester firefighter Robert Sanford was arrested Thursday on charges including assault of a police officer and unlawfully entering the Capitol.

The charges against Sanford are not related to the widely publicized attack on an officer who was hit with a fire extinguisher and died.

Sanford is due in federal court in Philadelphia, but the case will be prosecuted in Washington.

