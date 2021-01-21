Face coverings slow the spread of COVID-19, but what if they could kill it? That is what Exton-based healthcare product provider Ramshield says it's done.
Samantha Partovi is the President and Managing Director of Ramshield. She says the mask uses replaceable cartridges.
"It's made of zinc and silver and in the presence of moisture it creates a microcell, think of it kind of like a mini battery," Partovi said.
That mini battery creates a charge that the company says kills viruses, including COVID-19.
The patented technology was originally developed by another company for wound care.
The mask molds to your face. All air travels in and out of the charged mask cartridge.
"So it's good for 90 days in a regular setting," Partovi said.
The company is part of the Business to Business directory put together by the state to increase access to innovative technology. The mask has been tested by Ramshield and is still pending FDA approval, but is available online for $39.99.