EAST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Chester County.
Westtown East Goshen Police were called to a home in the 900 block of Cornwallis Drive in East Goshen Township at 6:15 p.m. Thursday about a 34-year-old man who was having a mental health crisis, according to a news release from the Chester County district attorney's office.
The man had access to firearms and had threatened to shoot his mother and sister before they fled the house and called police, the DA's office said.
WEGO police tried to establish communication with the man who was inside the residence but were unsuccessful. The West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and also tried to communicate with the man, according to the news release. While WCRERT was working to communicate with him, he fired approximately 15 rounds from a handgun at WCRERT members, the DA's office said. One round struck near where the WCRERT was standing for cover, according to the DA's office.
A WCRERT member fired two rounds, hitting the man, the DA's office said. WCRERT members administered first aid before he was transported to Paoli Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to the news release.
The Chester County district attorney will make the final decision regarding whether the shooting was justified.