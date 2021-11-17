The Chester County Republican Party is calling for an audit of the Nov. 2 election.

Next week, the Chester County board of elections will meet to formally look at whether the results of the municipal election should be officially certified.

They will also consider whether the county should conduct a full recount.

Republicans claim there were "numerous problems with the vote tabulation" and "significant irregularities."

Democrats claimed victory in several races in Chester, including races for coroner, treasurer, and county controller.

