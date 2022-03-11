QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - It's safe to say 21-year-old Alex Mann loves the police.
From Pennsylvania, to New Jersey, even to California since 2018, the Chester County man has met with more than 150 departments, including six inside Quakertown Borough's headquarters.
"I was diagnosed when I was three. Obviously because I'm in front of you I'm on the high end of the spectrum," he told the cadre of upper Bucks departments, including the state police.
Mann teaches police how to better interact with those on the autism spectrum.
"They may reach for or show curiosity toward shiny objects," he said.
"I wanted to get out there one day and show my support and know that I have a disability which I see as a major ability," Mann added.
With 1 in 56 kids being diagnosed with some forum of autism, the training can be a life saver.
Mann goes through the signs of someone with autism, what can upset them, and how police can de-escalate the situation. Loud noises and lights can make someone on the spectrum very uncomfortable and act out. Mann advises to limit that or for police to at least be aware. Mann says sometimes they won't react to their name and are afraid of people in uniform.
He even developed a disability disclosure card that helps assist in police encounters.
One that Richland Township Police Chief Richard Ficco would like to see more of.
"To learn about them and how they go about their everyday needs is invaluable," he said.
Information so valuable that Quakertown officer Robert Lee, who discovered Mann on social media, and asked him to come, will now use.
"For those who can't be here, we will make it a lesson plan," he said.
A lesson plan with a wide spectrum of feedback.