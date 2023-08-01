SPRING CITY, Pa. -The suspect in a Chester County homicide is in police custody, authorities say.

41-year-old Quinzell Mickey of Spring City, Chester County turned himself into police Tuesday.

Mickey was wanted for the killing of 32-year-old William Stafford, who was shot multiple times in East Vincent Township on April 15.

He's charged with first degree murder, robbery and related offenses.

Mickey is in Chester County Prison after being denied bail.