WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. - Just steps from Norma Trott's West Whiteland Township back yard, a natural gas pipeline project is underway.
The Chester County Board of Commissioners recently sent a letter to Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission, asking it to order that operations of the existing pipelines stop due to safety concerns.
The letter was sent after at least seven sinkholes developed near the Energy Transfers Mariner East project.
Libby Madarasz lives a few blocks from the work site. Her brother is across the street.
"It is really disconcerting and we've been told the blast zone can be up to a mile, so that encompasses every house in this neighborhood, including mine," Madarasz said.
The county says it has concerns about sinkholes exposing existing pipelines, and the potential for a catastrophic leak.
County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz says the county wants the PUC to end pipeline operations so it can investigate what's causing the sinkholes.
"It's a little frightening, it's frightening for us, we have to protect our residents," Moskowitz said.
"We really need to know what's causing them so we can deal with it."
"I would like for them to take the pause, we all would," Madarasz said.
In a statement, Energy Transfer in part said "there are no safety concerns regarding the ongoing operations of our active pipelines in this area, which have safely operated for years."
The PUC says its independent safety, enforcement, and investigation board has received the letter.