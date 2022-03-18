Stephen Raught - Owen J. Roberts High School

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A Chester County teacher who was arrested for sexually assaulting a female student is now facing legal action.

The victim is suing Stephen Raught, as well as the Owen J Roberts School District and other administration officials.

The suit alleges the victim, who was 17 at the time, was assaulted by Raught back in 2020.

It accuses the district of not properly investigating previous claims about alleged previous inappropriate behavior with other students.

The suit argues, despite those claims, the district didn't take any disciplinary action against Raught, and in turn enabled him to continue his behavior.

