CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Following the capture of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, the Chester County Commissioners will hold a series of town hall meetings for Chester County residents to provide information on security enhancements at Chester County Prison.

County officials say the town hall meetings are a way to explain the emergency communication process to county residents and to offer counseling services for those who have experienced emotional stress related to the manhunt.

The first two town hall meetings will take place on Monday, September 18 and Wednesday, September 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Pocopson Elementary School, located at 1105 Pocopson Road.

In addition to county commissioners, acting warden Howard Holland, director of emergency services Bill Messerschmidt and the county Disaster Crisis Outreach Referral Team (DCORT) will be on hand.

“The nightmare of the past two weeks may have concluded with the capture of Cavalcante, but there are many questions that we know our residents have, especially those who live close to the prison. These town hall events will serve to provide an update on prison security and emergency communication and will also give us the chance to listen to residents and answer their questions,” said county commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline. “We stand ready to bring the resources of Chester County to bear, to support residents as they process and recover from this incident.”

Additional town hall meetings will be scheduled as needed.