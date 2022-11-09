QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A quick-service chain dishing out biscuits, fried chicken and Southern sides has doubled its footprint in Pennsylvania.

Bojangles, the North Carolina-based restaurant operator and franchisor specializing in "craveable Southern food made by hand," on Wednesday opened its newly constructed eatery at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309) in Quakertown.

The property was formerly the site of a now-demolished restaurant building, housing other restaurants such as Ponderosa Steak House, Hobo’s Bar & Grill, Yellowtail Asian Fusion and, most recently, Tom’s All American BBQ.

Established in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles offers food items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken and "fries and fixins" such as dirty rice, cajun pinto beans, seasoned fries, mashed potatoes and gravy and macaroni and cheese.

Customers can enjoy grilled and fried chicken sandwiches and salads, as well as signature bone-in chicken meals, homestyle chicken tender combos and 8-, 12- and 20-piece family meals.

Breakfast options, including cajun chicken filet and sausage, egg and cheese biscuit combos, are available all day.

Bojangles has more than 780 company owned and franchised restaurants in 15 states, with the chain’s only other Pennsylvania location operating at 3215 N. Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County, just north of Reading, according to the company’s website.

The Quakertown Bojangles, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, is a few doors down from another fried chicken chain, Popeye's.