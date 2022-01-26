PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has announced the opening of its second inpatient hospital in King of Prussia.
The Middleman Family Pavilion at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened in King of Prussia Wednesday, a release said.
The new building is connected to CHOP’s existing Specialty and Urgent Care Centers and includes 52 spacious rooms private inpatient rooms, Care for a broad range of pediatric specialties, including orthopaedics, plastic surgery and ear, nose and throat (ENT), An operating room suite consisting of up to four operating rooms, specializing in elective services requiring overnight stays and comprehensive radiology services, according to the release.
“Since our founding in 1855, a key component of CHOP’s mission has been ensuring that our patients have access to high-quality, convenient care,” said Madeline Bell, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “And now, with the opening of our second inpatient hospital, the Middleman Family Pavilion, we aim to provide families in the region with a full range of best-in-class pediatric services, in a comfortable and convenient setting, close to home.”
The Middleman Pavilion is also home to the Madlyn K. Abramson Emergency Department, which is the first 24/7 pediatric emergency department in the King of Prussia area, the release said Wednesday.
The Emergency Department will include 20 beds equipped with the latest technology and most advanced diagnostic equipment. In addition to high-level emergency medical care, patient families will have access to vital, pediatric-specific support services, including child life specialists, pediatric behavioral health providers, and advanced telemedicine consultation.
“When we started planning for a new hospital in 2017, we had several goals in mind,” said Jan Boswinkel, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Middleman Family Pavilion. “We wanted to make it easier for families to access our world-class care close to home, provide much-needed space to accommodate the growing number of patients who would need CHOP’s care in the future, and create a space – and build a team – that was very much a part of the King of Prussia community. We are excited for the bright future ahead.”
Together, donors have contributed $65 million toward CHOP’s $75 million fundraising goal for the Middleman Pavilion. To learn more about how you can contribute visit www.chop.edu/kophospital.