PERKASIE, Pa. - Many churches perform Nativity scenes this time of year, but Living Hope Church in Perkasie has taken telling the story of the birth of Christ to a whole new level.
It's not performed on just one stage. It's called the Living Nativity, and it gives the audience a walk-through presentation that gives them the feeling they're not just watching the story.
They're experiencing it.
"Because we have such a passion for the gospel and people know Jesus. There's probably 500 people involved in it," said Living Hope Church Elder Brett King.
"We start with building the city in October and literally finish the day of the event. We'll have anywhere between 300 to 400 actors involved in the night," King said.
And over the course of their many performances over the weekend they expect to welcome 12,000 to 15,000 people.
If you would like to see it in person, you still have a chance. The Living Nativity will also do numerous performances this Saturday and Sunday every hour, starting at 5 p.m.