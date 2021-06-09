HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. - There aren't any ifs, ands or buzz about it.
The Brood 10 cicadas are here, and they are crashing the party in Bucks County.
These periodical cicadas are causing a ruckus in neighborhoods across the region for at least another two or three weeks. It's part of their 17-year life cycle. They hang out under the ground and then emerge to mate, lay eggs and then die.
Their young start the process all over again, and wreak havoc on your ears in 2038.
If you ask homeowners, steer clear of the Haycock Township area if you like being able to hear yourself think when you walk outside.
A decibel reading registered as high as the low 90's. The CDC says exposure to 94 decibels over the course of an hour can start the process of hearing loss.
Some don't really mind the unexpected guests.
"The biggest thing is the noise but I feel like we've gotten used to it at this point," said resident Kelly Wagner.
"Quite the cacophony, I would say. But it's cool to listen to! It's like you're serenaded by nature out here so it's really neat," said her husband, Marc Wagner.
The Wagners are making the most of the cicadas until they overstay their welcome at the end of the month.
That's when researchers say their work here above ground will be done, and the process begins for the next 17 years.
"We've caught a lot of them. They've actually kind of become our friends. And pets. And we catch them with our bug kits," said Kelly Wagner.