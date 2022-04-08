Major League Baseball is happening after a long stretch of uncertainty.
Gates will open at just around 1 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.
"I would say this is like Christmas, your birthday, New Year's Eve all rolled into one," said fan John Brazer.
It's opening day at Citizens Bank Park, and the Philadelphia Phillies say it's sure to be hit.
The Friday matchup against the Oakland A's is a sold out game. And fans from the Lehigh Valley are expected to be in the stands.
"We love the Lehigh Valley and it's great and you know such an important home now with the Phillies now their top players go back and forth in the Lehigh Valley," said Dan Fitzpatrick, President for the Mid Atlantic Region.
Weather was expected to be the big topic of conversation. Many worried it would be a wash out following Thursday's storms, though it's shaping up to be a perfect day to play ball.
"Everything looks good underneath there. We're where we'd like to be at this point. So it's just getting everything tweaked and ready to go for batting practice and get things going for the season," said Mike Bookholder, director of field operations.
And the 2022 season is ramping things up.
New this year, the Jersey Shore staple, Manco's & Manco's Pizza is making it's debut in Ashburn Alley.
Phillies legend Ryan Howard is also now a part-owner of Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken, which will have a new concession stand behind first base in the main concourse.
Park employees say it's about keeping up with the alumni and pushing forward tradition.
"You can come down and take part in the festivities. Gates open at one o'clock and then we're going to have a lot of fun starting with the players," said Brazer.
It's a Friday full of fun, as America's favorite pass time is back.
If you're in the Lehigh Valley and can't make it to Philly to see the game, there are other options.
Players are constantly moving back and forth from the Ironpigs to Phillies.
And if you want your taste of Philly, June 19th and August 3rd, the Philly Phanatic will be joining Ferrous out in the field at Coca Cola Park.