PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | The Office of Children and Families on Tuesday launched the application process for a new round of Adult Education Program Support Grants for organizations who provide services to adult learners, officials say.
This is the second year that the City says it is offering the grants. This round will provide funding to adult education providers specifically to support facilities and resources that are accessible to adult learners.
“Last year’s first grant opportunity proved that community-based providers not only have a need for such support, but also have tremendous creativity and drive to enhance their vital offerings,” said Jessica Shapiro, Acting Deputy Mayor for Children and Families.
Philadelphia Works will administer the grants, officials stated, which will range from $5,000 to $25,000 per business depending on the scope of the application.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until close of business Friday April 15 , 2022. A total of $247,500 will be awarded according to the official reports.
The funding priorities for this grant are to support providers to: ensure that the adult education program operates in a safe, welcoming and student-centered physical space; provide learning tools and materials that are designed for use by adults; and support language access.
During last year’s round of Adult Education Program Support Grants, a total of $434,863 was awarded to 25 organizations according to data. Among the grantees was Generations Online, a Philadelphia-based national nonprofit organization that has enabled 65,000 older Americans to use the Internet.
Generations Online used the grant money to create a free training program for seniors throughout the Philadelphia area to gain understanding and help in finding and applying for jobs online.
Founder Tobey Dichter says the grant was invaluable.
“There was a new curriculum involved and that’s consultant work; there was design work involved and that’s outside people, so we could not have done this just using our reserves. Yet we knew the need was there and the City’s grant was really helpful.”
The application can be accessed online. The budget form can be accessed here. Potential applicants with questions should e-mail AEgrants@philaworks.org.