PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | The City of Philadelphia announced Friday that it is hosting the PHLYouth Summer Career Fest.
Officials say the festival will take place on Saturday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LOVE Park.
The PHLYouth Summer Career Fest is a partnership between the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement, the Philadelphia Youth Commission, the Millennial Advisory Committee, and Radio One Philly, the city stated. They say this event will cater specifically to Philadelphians ages 12-39, in an effort to connect the city’s youngest residents with job opportunities, education resources, and community services for the summer and beyond.
In addition, officials say the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and the Philly Teen Vaxx Ambassadors will be hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic at the event to make it easier for teens and young adults to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are so excited to bring this event to LOVE Park!”, said Jeanette Bavwidinsi, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement. “It’s been such an incredibly difficult year for so many, including Gen-Z and Millennial Philadelphians. We wanted to do our part to help our peers get a leg up on the summer and connect them with opportunities and resources curated just for them.”
“The PHLYouth Summer Career Fest is the culmination of a year of work by the Youth Commission’s Jobs and Economics committee to create a better and more accessible approach to the job market for Philadelphia’s young people,” said Alfredo Praticò, Chair of the Philadelphia Youth Commission. “As Philadelphia begins to reopen, it’s essential that our peers have access to this job market and have the tools to make their applications as strong as possible. We believe that the PHLYouth Summer Career Fest will be the first step in achieving that goal.”
Young people interested in attending the PHLYouth Summer Career Fest can register on their website.
For more information, city officials ask people contact Jeanette Bavwidinsi, at jeanette.bavwidinsi@phila.gov.