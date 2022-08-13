NEW HOPE, Pa. -- Attention all car lovers: The New Hope Automobile Show is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Ferrari this weekend at New Hope-Solebury High School on 182 West Bridge St.

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be vintage and classic domestic cars. Included are a Camaro class, Rods, and Replicars.

On Sunday, also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can expect to see a wide range of vintage and classic foreign cars. Popular cars include the Lamborghini, Aston Martin, McLaren, and more.

General admission is $10 per person. Children under 12 are free when accompanied with an adult. Active military and their families are free.

New Hope Helping is raising funds for scholarships and regional non-profits.