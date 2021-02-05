HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - At a time when millions are still out of work, the Wolf administration is highlighting 90 new jobs coming to Montgomery County, with the expansion of Clemens Food Group in Hatfield Township.
"We are actually investing $220 million in the project," said Leslie Wheeling, the director of corporate affairs for the 6th-generation pork processor.
Demand has been at an all-time high during the pandemic. The expansion will allow Clemens to increase its production.
"There were a lot of places throughout the country where we could've built," Wheeling said.
The company worked directly with the state on the plans. For its part, the state has invested around $2.5 million in grants for the project.
"Clemens' expansion will not only boost the local economy in our district but support farmers and vendors across the commonwealth," said state Sen. Maria Collett.
Aside from bringing new jobs, the company has donated around 4 million pounds of pork this year.
"Even though we had resources to buy food, we couldn't get the food that we needed," said Jane Clements-Smith, the executive director of Feeding Pennsylvania.
She says demand has never been greater, and supply never more scarce.
"Our orders were getting canceled because the food retailers were needing it so much faster," Clements-Smith said.
"You cannot have a charitable food system without a food system that's charitable," said state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.
The expansion is expected to break ground in the next few months.