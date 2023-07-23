MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A base repair project that will close Krammes Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, is scheduled to begin Monday, PennDOT announced Friday.

According to a PennDOT press release, the closure is scheduled between Route 663 and Kumry Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. It is expected to last through the middle of August, the press release said.

"Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent," the press release said.