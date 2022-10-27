CALN TWP., Pa. - Administrators in a Chester County school district say enough is enough after more threats forced them to close school again.

The Coatesville Area superintendent said the high school received two threats Thursday morning through the Safe2Say line, both threatening a school shooting in a specific time period.

The first threat came in just before 7 a.m., and the district and police decided to re-route buses home, and students already at the high school were sent home, the superintendent said.

All activities were canceled for Thursday as well.

The superintendent says the district has requested a meeting with the state attorney general and administrators of Safe2Say, as they are "extremely frustrated by these continued disruptions."

A slew of threats against the high school over the past few weeks have forced the district to go into lockdown or dismiss early, as well as cancel the homecoming football game.

"Safety must be our priority and we simply cannot 'hope' that these are false threats. Each one must be investigated and taken seriously," said Richard Dunlap, interim superintendent, in the statement. "At the same time, we are actively seeking outside support as this situation has become intolerable."