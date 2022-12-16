NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County has declared a "Code Blue" Cold Weather Emergency for the area based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service.

"Code Blue" begins on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 8 p.m. and will end on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 9 a.m.

During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

A "Code Blue" Cold Weather Declaration is made in Montgomery County when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.

Residents of Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a "Code Blue" can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 211 or text their zip code to 898-211.