NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m.

The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit during this time.

A “Code Blue” is issued when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.

Montgomery County residents who need emergency shelter can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211.

For general cold weather information, please visit www.montcopa.org/codeblue.