Thermometer heat Code Red temperature generic

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A "Code Red" is being extended in Montgomery County. 

The Montgomery County Commissioners issued the declaration on Tuesday. It has been extended until Thursday at 8 p.m.

The "Code Red" Hot Weather Emergency for Montgomery County is based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Such hot conditions can be deadly, and residents should take precautions to prevent heat-related stress and illness.

