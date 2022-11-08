Incumbent Democrat Maria Collett is competing with Republican Rob Davies for the chance to represent Pennsylvania's 12th state Senate District.

District 12 includes parts of Montgomery County, including Franconia and Hatfield townships.

Collett served as a Deputy Attorney General in Camden County, New Jersey. She later worked as a nurse and then as a nurse educator.

On her website, Collett says her priorities have been ensuring there is clean, safe drinking water, access to affordable health care, fair elections, gun safety legislation, and a better economy.

Davies is a futures trader for a small investment management firm. He has worked for an econometric data and consulting firm in Bala Cynwyd.

He has served as chairman of the Franconia Sewer Authority board since 2007.

Davies says on his website that his business background in finance and economics, along with his experience in local government, makes him qualified to find solutions to Pennsylvanians' problems.