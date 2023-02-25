PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - The premiere of a locally filmed movie depicting the life of Jack Johnson will be played Saturday.

The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville is showing "Ghost in the House."

Johnson became the first black world heavyweight boxing champion during the Jim Crow era.

The movie will begin at 6 p.m.

It will be followed by a talk-back featuring the film's writer and director, and two actors.

Following the talk-back, guests are invited to stay for a meet and greet with those who worked on the film, including 69 News' own Steve Mittman.