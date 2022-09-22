Just-released footage by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission on its YouTube page of the 1933 deconstruction of a 1842 built covered bridge from Upper Black Eddy to Milford, New Jersey is a clear look into the often times fuzzy Depression-era working conditions.

“The way the workers go about doing their work, probably wouldn't be allowed today,” said commission spokesman Joe Donnelly.

He points specifically to a worker stepping on a chainsaw, as regulations weren't around back then, but the steel beam bridge built after still is.

Between 1809 and 1933 11 covered bridges crossed the Delaware in Bucks County alone, some spanning over 1,000 feet.

Historian Scott Bomboy's book Covered Treasures traces the history of Bucks County covered bridges.

“People don't understand before they had covered bridges there was no way to get across the Delaware River in Bucks County, unless you took a ferry boat,” he said.

Establishing interstate commerce, the bridges were private, tolls were paid depending on the amount and type of cattle, if you had a carriage. Even foot traffic had to pay.

“They were covered to keep the decks dry. In the 1800's they figured the bridge would last six seven times longer if the deck didn't' get wet,” Bomboy added.

Fires destroyed three and floods damaged others. It's why the Joint Commission decided to switch to steel.

Donnelly hopes the historical look with more on the way helps to bridge the past to the present.

“People might see their grandfather or great grandfather in the film and if that's the case we'd love to hear from them,” Donnelly said.