NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The cost to renovate the Montgomery County government center is "out of control," said Commissioner Joseph Gale.
"I'd like to remind everyone that the campus project is the most expensive capital project in the history of Montgomery County," Gale said at the commissioners meeting in Norristown on Thursday. "I'm often asked, why is it so expensive, why does it cost over $400 million?"
Gale, the only Republican on the three-member board, has raised the issue before. He brought it up Thursday when the commissioners voted on a $520,660 contract award to Hake Rigging Co. of Lester, Pennsylvania, to relocate monuments as part of the government center construction.
"Spending over half a million dollars to relocate monuments is too costly," Gale said. He said residents have told him they do not want the memorials to police officers and military veterans moved.
Board Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh and Vice Chairman Kenneth Lawrence Jr. voted in favor while Gale dissented. The estimated cost of the government center in Norristown is about $430 million, so the monument contract equals about an eighth of a percent of the total.
Gale was also the sole "no" vote on two contracts for Visual Sound Inc. of Broomall to improve the audio/visual facilities in the commissioners' meeting room. He said improvements are needed for the equipment that broadcasts meetings to the public, but that the total cost of about $150,000 was too high.
In other business, the commissioners approved Senior Transportation Planner Matt Edmond's presentation for six grants to communities to improve local roads. The county's annual $5 vehicle-registration fee provided the $925,000 total to be given away.
Edmond said Hatboro, Hatfield borough and township (one shared grant), Lower Pottsgrove, Royersford, Upper Hanover and Upper Moreland were awarded money after a review of competing proposals.
Coronavirus cases in the county are starting "to tick up a little bit," said Arkoosh, a physician. That was expected with the onset of cooler weather, she said. She urged residents to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and cooperate with contact tracing.
Commissioner Lawrence said the county has received 25,589 ballots so far for the Nov. 3 election.
During public comment, two meeting regulars addressed the commissioners.
David Morgan, of Ambler, said, "We hope that you're going to bat for us as taxpayers" and expressed concern about whether the county is receiving enough bids on projects.
Joshua Lennon, of Plymouth Meeting, criticized Gale for comments he made earlier about the Black Lives Matter movement.
The next meeting of the commissioners will be Oct. 29.