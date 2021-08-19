MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - The $232 million second phase of the Justice Center project has been given the greenlight by Montgomery County commissioners. But not everyone is happy with the price tag.
On Thursday, Montgomery County commissioners approved, by a 2-1 vote, multiple contract awards totaling $232,547,977 towards Phase 2 of the Montgomery County Justice Center project. Voting against the measure was Commissioner Joseph Gale, who called it an “outrageously expensive project.”
“This justice center project was originally supposed to be $220 million,” said Gale. “In just this board meeting alone phase two construction is over $232 million.”
Gale added that costs for the project were excessive.
“There’s no other way to describe that than incredibly reckless spending, and this is not fair to the taxpayers of Montgomery County,” Gale said.
Phase two work includes a new 325,000-square-foot, six-story Montgomery County Justice Center building that will connect to the existing courthouse, renovation of the Historic Courthouse, and an expansion of Hancock Square Park from 23,000 square feet to 57,000 square feet.
Construction is expected to start in December and be completed on the new Justice Center by spring 2024. Construction on the historic courthouse is expected to start after that and be completed by spring 2026.