NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The former Montgomery County prison was the main topic of discussion at the Montgomery County Commissioners meeting Thursday. The Gothic style prison was built in 1854 in Norristown and closed in 1987.

Kenneth Lawrence, chair, launched the discussion during his opening remarks. He said he wanted to discuss the plans to remove the former county prison. “I am aware that the building dates to the 1850’s and represents the unique architecture of that era,” Lawrence continued.

He commented that he believed the county had to make a decision between preserving the prison or the courthouse and he favored the $90 million project to renovate the courthouse. The architects chosen for the project, Lawrence commented, are experts in historic preservation spanning local and national resources.

Plans were developed after meetings with the commissioners and other stakeholders, Lawrence noted.

Hazardous structure

“By contrast to the courthouse,” he said, “the prison is a crumbling, environmentally hazardous structure that represents a history of incarceration that should not be the face of Montgomery County or Norristown, the county seat.”

Lawrence rejected the argument that the building is a castle and repeated “it is a place of incarceration.”

The accelerating deterioration manifested itself in the partial collapse of the roof in 2019, he said. The county engaged the engineering firm of Gannett-Fleming and their study determined that the building had no future viability, according to Lawrence.

“We are not prepared to ask taxpayers to spend millions of dollars to restore a system of incarceration that disproportionately imprisoned people of color,” he went on. “Taking down this structure will not change the inequities in our criminal justice system, but we refuse to bask in and celebrate that legacy.”

Lawrence noted that if the county were to propose today to build a prison in the middle of Norristown they would be rightly criticized, and the idea would be rejected. “I believe Norristown’s future is bigger and brighter than restoring an old prison in the center of town,” he said.

“We are excited to work with the city of Norristown to spur revitalization,” he continued, and noted that the county is working with an architectural firm to develop plans for the green space formerly occupied by the prison.

In his remarks, commissioner Joseph Gale addressed the citizens who have concerns about the demolition of the prison. He noted that he voted against the decision to demolish the prison mainly because of the cost, which was nearly one million dollars.

During the public comments period most speakers supported preserving the prison, which they believed to be an historic structure worthy of adaptive re-use.

Women’s Equality Day

In her remarks, vice-chair Jamila Winder acknowledged Women’s Equality Day, which is Saturday, August 26. She noted that her 103-year-old grandmother was alive to see the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920 which gave women the right to vote and prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. “When women thrive, the counties flourish,” Winder noted.

Resolutions

The commissioners voted to approve an extension of an amended Memorandum of Understanding for electricity procurement with regional partners, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties, for the purpose of exploring long-term strategies for the purchasing of electricity and renewable energy. The extension will expire in 2025.

Major contract approvals

A contract was awarded for mobile mental health crisis services to Access Services Incorporated of Fort Washington, PA in the amount of $1,012,514.00.

In addition, a contract amendment in the amount of $485.758.00 for the construction of the new Archives Building was approved for Oliver Fire Protection & Security of King of Prussia, PA.