POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A state court has ruled that Pottstown Hospital is not exempt from paying property taxes.

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania reversed a trial court's previous decision that awarded Pottstown Hospital, a member of the Tower Health network, tax-exempt status for the tax years 2018 to 2021.

The Montgomery County Board of Assessment Appeals granted the initial application for a property tax exemption due to the hospital's status as a nonprofit entity. The Pottstown School District appealed that decision, and The Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas upheld it.

The Commonwealth Court struck down the lower court ruling, in part, because the hospital failed to pass the HUP test, which is an assessment that examines key factors to determine whether a nonprofit qualifies for tax-exempt status.

The court found the hospital did not satisfy the burden of showing it operated entirely free from a profit motive.

As a result, the Commonwealth Court ruled Pottstown Hospital is not entitled to the exemptions and struck down its request seeking relief.