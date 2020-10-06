MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - Commonwealth flags in Montgomery County will be lowered to half-staff to honor a firefighter who died in the line of duty.
The commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Montgomery County will fly at half-staff in honor of firefighter Edward Minnick of the Colmar Volunteer Fire Company, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The commonwealth flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 7, the day of Minnick’s funeral, according to a news release from Governor Tom Wolf's office.
A drive-through service will be held for Edward "Gary" Minnick at Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a small service being held at 11 a.m., according to the Colmar Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page. Following the service there will be a procession from the funeral home past Station 12 and returning to the funeral home, according to the post.
The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice, according to the governor's office news release. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff.