Inside Legacy Karate Academy in Jennifer Brown's hometown, dozens of people learned how to defend themselves if attacked. It comes a month after Brown's body was found near a Royersford warehouse. Brown's "supposed friend" and business partner, who reported her missing, Blair Watts, faces murder charges in connection to her death.

Funds from the self-defense class are supporting Brown's family, including her two sons. Her Aunt Diane Brehm attended it.

"This event means a lot to us," said Brehm.

The Karate Academy announced that the event was fully booked. Due to the high interest, they added a fourth class Friday night.

"After this very tragic, unthinkable act that's happened in our family, we now know that you need to be aware, and help, and be aware, and have help in knowing how to defend yourself," said Brehm.

A Go Fund Me page has been arranged to help Brown's family.

"I just want to really tell the community how grateful on behalf of myself and my family we are for everything everybody has done for us," said Brehm.

More than $20,000 has been raised on the GoFundMe Page. Donations are still being accepted.