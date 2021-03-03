Recent social unrest surrounding the killing of George Floyd, protests and the pandemic have served as catalysts for the establishment of a new official chapter of the NAACP in Schuylkill County.
"We decided to do a campaign. People that could afford it sponsored two more people," said Don Snowell, one of the founding members of the new NAACP chapter. "So we had a lot of that and we have a lot of money left over from that campaign of doing it that way, and now we have close to 200 members."
Organizers say there are a lot of misconceptions about the NAACP. This new chapter is diverse and has a majority Caucasian membership.
"Our timing was just perfect," said Snowell. "And the fact that it is diverse, to me, that's a strength. The NAACP — people have misconceptions about it. It's a civil rights organization. It doesn't only focus on color."
The group initially needed to garner 100 paying members to establish itself. It has well surpassed that goal and continues to grow.
Efforts now focus on getting the COVID-19 vaccine to the underserved in the county and beyond.
"They are opening Pittsburgh, Lancaster, and Philadelphia starting this weekend," said Snowell of vaccine clinics. "A thousand shots a week in impoverished communities. Not just anywhere, but going to the heart of all these inequities that exist. Poverty is color blind."
Visit the NAACP website for more information about how to participate.