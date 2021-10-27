HATBORO, Pa. - Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen is stable, but still in critical condition, after a bee sting put him in the hospital.
The 35-year-old officer was stung on Oct. 14 while he was at home, off-duty, and had a severe medical reaction that led to a heart attack.
"This was the first time he ever reacted this way," says Hatboro Police Department Chief James Gardner.
Gardner says this had not happened before, and was shocking to everybody. Allen's wife Whitney, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, was there when it happened, and started chest compressions until the ambulance arrived.
In a Facebook post, Whitney says Ryan was deprived of oxygen after the reaction, and because of that, he's now sedated, battling a brain injury.
"He is a very important part of our police department," Gardner says.
Allen joined the Hatboro PD in 2013, and helped start the department's first police canine program - as Whitney posted proudly on Facebook.
"He and his partner Louie, a 3-year-old German Sheppard, they are really fixtures in our community," says Gardner.
Whitney says right now, her husband's medical team is slowly scaling back medications to see how he responds.
Whitney says Ryan is fighting hard to come back to them.
She thanked her community "for the continued prayers, thoughts, generous donations, and sweet gestures as we navigate this unimaginable time as a family."
The Montgomery County Hero Fund is providing support for the Allen family, and the community is being asked to help with donations, saying 100% of the money will go to Officer Ryan and his family.