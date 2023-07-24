LOWER MAKEFILELD, TWP. Pa – Under the sunset in a 9/11 Memorial stood Dhalia Galindez at a podium speaking to family, friends, neighbors and the community.

"One minute it was inches deep, a couple later it was over our heads. It was muddy, it was rolling, and there was nothing more we could do but go with it,” said Galindez.

She is one of the survivors of the deadly flash flooding in Upper Makefield Township Bucks County that has killed six people and leaves crews still searching day and night for the last victim, 9-month-old Conrad Sheils. His two-year-old sister Matilda “Mattie” Sheils was found dead Friday in the Delaware River.

Galindez lost her daughter Katie to the flooding and grandkids Conrad and Mattie.

"I woke up a couple days ago and I was just compelled for whatever reason to address this community,” said Galindez.

Friends, family, residents and emergency crews all gathered Sunday for a vigil at the 9/11 Memorial Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield Township.

“What do you say in a circumstance like this?" said Pastor Mukesh Cheerdie, Redeemer Lutheran Church. "Families were going above their daily lives in a moment within a matter of minutes, they were separated."

The community came together, lighting torches and placing flowers by the torches, to commemorate the lives lost all as the Council Rock High School South choir sang hymns.

A standing ovation roared through the crowd as emergency personnel and first responders at the forefront of the deadly flooding were honored.

The vigil came as hundreds of rescue teams, marine units, police, and fire continue to search for 9-month-old Conrad Sheils.

Some members of the Sheils' family are among others who drowned in the Washington Crossing Road flood waters, now identified as:

- Enzo Depiero, 78, from Newtown Township

- Linda Depiero, 74, from Newtown Township

- Yuko Love, 64, from Newtown Township

- Susan Barnhart, 53, from Titusville NJ

Officials said the search efforts for baby Conrad will be dependent on the conditions of the Delaware River, as the community continues to remain hopeful to bring Conrad back home.

"I suspect that none of us will never fully understand or forget the unfathomable tragedy that struck our families on Saturday night,” said Paul Sheils. “I know I won't.”