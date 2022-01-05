QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - It was one of the biggest tragedies to strike Quakertown.
What happened inside the home on Essex Court early Christmas morning was unthinkable.
Officials say that the family's Christmas tree allegedly went up in flames and caused a blaze that took the lives of a father and two sons: Eric, Patrick and Liam King.
Mom Kristen and her son Brady survived. And now the community is coming together to stand by their side.
"We have a community that really supports each other," said Quakertown resident Matt Skinner.
And that support was evident as thousands of people showed up to the Univest Performance Center for a vigil on behalf of the King family.
"It's just been absolutely amazing. Absolutely amazing. This community has come together to support them in this horrific disaster," said resident Karen Trexler.
"It just shows how many people they touched in this area," Skinner said.
The love and support does not stop Wednesday. On Thursday a fundraiser will be held at Hickory Stick in Perkasie to benefit the King family during this time.