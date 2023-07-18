U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Two children are still missing in Bucks County. Search efforts will transition from land and creek to a dive operation on Wednesday.

Crews are looking for a toddler and a baby who were swept away by floodwaters on Saturday. The community is mourning the loss of five other victims of the flooding as well.

"It's sad. It's tragic what happened. It's all those lives gone," said Chris Arndt, who owns Voltage Bikes.

On a summer night in Bucks County, Arndt is living less in the moment, as thoughts of this past weekend are hard to forget.

"You get 6 inches of rain in a matter of 30 minutes; anything is bound to happen," he continued.

He is referring to the flash flooding in Upper Makefield Township.

"We will have assets operating in the area and will continue to do so until we find what we are looking for, which is obviously our two missing angels," said Upper Makefield Fire Department Chief Tim Brewer during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Matilda "Mattie" Sheils, 2, and her 9-month-old baby brother Conrad have been missing since Saturday when the car they were in was hit by flood waters on Washington Crossing Road. Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley of South Carolina, was killed.

The other three family members in their car - the kids' dad, 4-year-old brother and grandmother - managed to escape safely.

"If today concludes with no discovery, the focus of the search will shift from the land based and creek based to a dive rescue operation or search and rescue operation," continued Brewer.

Four other people are dead, including 53-year-old Susan Barnhart of Titusville, New Jersey. Arndt owns a bike shop called Voltage Bikes. It's next to the post office where Barnhardt worked.

"That Saturday she walked by and said 'Hi, I got to get going and I'll see you, have a good weekend.' ...and four hours later…"

She was gone but not forgotten, as a sign by her parking spot remembers Barnhardt and her dog Coda. Placed below are flowers and a farewell message.

The Bucks County coroner identified the other three drowning victims as:

- Enzo Depiero, 78, from Newtown Township

- Linda Depiero, 74, from Newtown Township

- Yuko Love, 64, from Newtown Township

Now the focus remains on the effort to bring Mattie and Conrad home.

Upper Makefield police shared a GoFundMe that was created for the Sheils family, and information on a prayer vigil scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Washington Crossing United Methodist Church.

A GoFundMe was also created to raise money for Susan Barnhart's mom, as Barnhart was her primary caregiver.