QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - 38-year-old Jacek Mordzinski, known by many as Jack, is fighting for his life.
The Quakertown native and longtime small-business owner was diagnosed with a rare thyroid cancer in 2019. He's been through several surgeries and is set to embark on his fourth round of chemo.
Recently, he was diagnosed with MDS, a bone marrow failure disorder that Jack's wife Justyna says is a side effect of the chemo.
Jack has only gotten weaker, but Justyna kept pushing.
"We had a consultation with the doctor over there and they assured us that the gene mutations that Jack experienced on his cancer journey, their treatment might be able to help," Justyna said.
Justyna found an alternative non-invasive treatment that was endorsed by Jack's doctors but isn't covered by insurance. He'll have to travel to Texas for 14 treatments, which cost over $500,000.
"Without this treatment we're being told that basically going on the current path we're going just for giving him the chemo, he has only a couple months left," Justyna said.
It's an experimental drug, which is why health insurance companies typically don't cover it.
It's forced this family of four to drain their savings accounts, look to sell their house, and open a GoFundMe account. So far, they've reached nearly $62,000. That's 8% of their goal.
Justyna says asking for money is not what Jack wanted. Since he was a local mechanic for 15 years, Justyna is hoping for good karma.
"So I said let's try to get the good that you spread back and let's see what's going to happen," Justyna said.
Jack will begin his fourth round of chemo in the coming weeks, but hopes to greenlight the experimental treatment if and when it's possible.