NEWTOWN, Pa. - Community members of Bucks and Montgomery Co. are invited to attend an Unattended Veterans Service at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
The ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 30th at 2:00 p.m. at the cemetery, located at 830 Highland Road in Newtown, Bucks Co.
The Bucks County Coroner’s Office and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will be interring seven unclaimed veterans: four residents of Bucks County, two others who were residents of Montgomery County and one resident from Philadelphia who died in Montgomery County with full military honors.
The veterans include:
- Hasford Altman, U.S. Navy (Seaman Second Class), from Philadelphia
- Anthony Bittenbender, U.S. Air Force (Sergeant), from Bristol Township
- Louis Filosi, U.S. Navy (Seaman 1st Class), (World War II Era), from Bristol Township
- Larry J Hopkins, U.S. Navy (Airman Apprentice), from Warwick Township
- Eugene Johnson, U.S. Marine Corps Reserves / Active Duty (Private First Class), from Upper Moreland Township
- John Nace, U.S. Army (Corporal), from Lower Southampton Township
- Willie Schill, U.S. Army (Private First Class), from Lower Pottsgrove Township
During the ceremony, the veterans’ names will be read, and the Pennsylvania Military Honors team will present the flag on the behalf of the veterans. A rifle salute and live Taps will be provided.
After the ceremony, the veterans will each be placed in their own niche in the columbarium which will be engraved with “Proudly Served.”