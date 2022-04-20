NEWTOWN, Pa. - Community members are invited to attend a ceremony on Thursday for four unclaimed veterans of Bucks County.
The Unattended Veterans Service will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery located at 830 Highland Road in Newtown at 2:00 p.m.
The Bucks County Coroner’s Offices will be interring four unclaimed veterans of Bucks County with full military honors.
The veterans include:
- Anthony Fermamento, U.S. Army (Rank: SP4), from Quakertown Borough.
- Samuel McCormick, U.S. Army (Rank: SP4), from Morrisville Borough.
- David McQuaid, U.S. Navy (Rank: YN3), from Falls Township.
- William Temple, U.S. Navy (Rank: BT2), from Lower Southampton Township.
During the ceremony, the veterans’ names will be read, and the Pennsylvania Military Honors team will present the flag on the behalf of the veterans.
A rifle salute and live Taps will be provided.
After the ceremony, the veterans will each be placed in their own niche in the columbarium which will be engraved with “Proudly Served.”