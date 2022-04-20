Unattended Veterans Service

2019 Unattended Veterans Service at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

 Christina VandePol

NEWTOWN, Pa. - Community members are invited to attend a ceremony on Thursday for four unclaimed veterans of Bucks County. 

The Unattended Veterans Service will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery located at 830 Highland Road in Newtown at 2:00 p.m.

The Bucks County Coroner’s Offices will be interring four unclaimed veterans of Bucks County with full military honors.

The veterans include:

  • Anthony Fermamento, U.S. Army (Rank: SP4), from Quakertown Borough.
  • Samuel McCormick, U.S. Army (Rank: SP4), from Morrisville Borough.
  • David McQuaid, U.S. Navy (Rank: YN3), from Falls Township.
  • William Temple, U.S. Navy (Rank: BT2), from Lower Southampton Township. 

During the ceremony, the veterans’ names will be read, and the Pennsylvania Military Honors team will present the flag on the behalf of the veterans.

A rifle salute and live Taps will be provided.

After the ceremony, the veterans will each be placed in their own niche in the columbarium which will be engraved with “Proudly Served.”

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.