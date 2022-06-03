Millions of Americans wear orange Friday, because June 3 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
"People in neighborhoods across our commonwealth are afraid to go to the store. They're afraid to go to their church or synagogue. And they are so afraid to send their kids to school and have them walk home every day," said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.
According to the USDA, gun violence increased during the pandemic, with 2021 being one of the deadliest years in the United States.
"Our children, our families, our teachers are traumatized. Our whole country is traumatized," Arkoosh said.
Gun violence claimed an estimated 20,700 lives last year.
And now, the USDA says it's the leading cause of death for American children.
"It's heartbreaking to think that that is the number one cause of death in our children," said Arkoosh.
The USDA says Black Americans are two times more likely to die by gun violence than white Americans.
"I'm a part of a club that I don't wanna be a part of."
So Friday, National Gun Violence Awareness Day is recognized not only in the U.S. but right here, in our area.
"Here in the city of Bethlehem, we're always focused on what we can do today and how we can accomplish our goals today, next week, and into our shared future," said Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds.
"Public safety and gun violence are community issues, and community issues are part of community solutions," said Dr. Hasshan Batts with Promise Neighborhoods.
"Now is the time for all of us, to raise your voices, to raise our voices," said PA State Rep. Steve Samuelson.