ABINGTON, Pa. - On Beverly Road in Abington, Montgomery County, cars pass by the Beck home. Some may be unaware of the nightmare that unfolded inside.

"It was just a horrible tragic situation," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

The DA continues to investigate why 49-year-old Verity Beck would allegedly kill and cut up her mother, 72-year-old Miriam Beck and her father, 73-year-old Reid Beck.

Her brother discovered the bloody scene and called police.

Miriam, who went by "Tonee," worked as a school nurse at Lower Moreland High School for 20 years. Her son still works there as a teacher.

Online, former students who knew her are sharing their grief.

One wrote: "Dear Mrs. Beck...you and your husband did not deserve to leave this world this way."

Another person said: "Mrs Beck was one of THE nicest most caring people I have ever met."

In a letter to district families, district officials offered counseling services, saying: "We know this may be a difficult time for those of you who had relationships with the Beck family."

District officials told 69 News: "At this time, our thoughts and sympathies are with the Beck family."

Abington Police Chief Patrick Malloy is also thinking of the family.

"What they saw, they can't unsee," said Malloy.

Malloy was one of the first officers in the Beck house. He says at the time of her arrest, Verity Beck was only concerned with the welfare of the family pets.